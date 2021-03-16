At least 138 peaceful protestors killed in Myanmar since military coup — UN

The United Nations says at least 138 peaceful protestors have been killed in Myanmar since the February 1 military coup.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this included 38 people killed yesterday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, and 18 people killed on Sunday.

The total includes women and children, according to the figures from the UN human rights office.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns this ongoing violence against peaceful protestors and the continuing violation of the fundamental human rights of the people of Myanmar", Dujarric said.

The UN chief again calls on the international community, including regional countries, "to come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations", the spokesman said.

UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener issued a statement earlier condemning the bloodshed "as the military defies international calls, including from the Security Council, for restraint, dialogue and full respect for human rights and fundamental freedom", Dujarric said.