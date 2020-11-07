At least 120 killed in Central America as Hurricane Eta takes aim at Florida

Guatemalan search brigades pulled the first bodies from a massive rain-fueled landslide where at least 100 people are believed to be entombed, as the remains of Hurricane Eta moved across Caribbean waters, strengthening en route to Cuba.

Residents walk past inundated vehicles in the flooded streets of Planeta, Honduras. Source: Associated Press

Governments worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding caused by Eta, now a tropical depression, that claimed dozens of lives from Mexico to Panama.

In southern Mexico, across the border from Guatemala, 19 people died as heavy rains attributed to Eta caused mudslides and swelled streams and rivers, according to Chiapas state civil defence official Elías Morales Rodríguez.

A road is blocked by a landslide in Purulha, northern Guatemala. Source: Associated Press

The worst incident occurred in the mountain township of Chenalho, where 10 people were swept away by a rain-swollen stream; their bodies were later found downstream. Mexico's National Meteorological Service said Eta's “broad circulation is causing intense to torrential rains on the Yucatan peninsula and in southeastern Mexico.”

The forecast had Eta strengthening to a tropical storm before nearing the Cayman Islands Saturday and crossing Cuba.