TODAY |

At least 120 killed in Central America as Hurricane Eta takes aim at Florida

Source:  Associated Press

Guatemalan search brigades pulled the first bodies from a massive rain-fueled landslide where at least 100 people are believed to be entombed, as the remains of Hurricane Eta moved across Caribbean waters, strengthening en route to Cuba.

Residents walk past inundated vehicles in the flooded streets of Planeta, Honduras. Source: Associated Press

Governments worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding caused by Eta, now a tropical depression, that claimed dozens of lives from Mexico to Panama.

In southern Mexico, across the border from Guatemala, 19 people died as heavy rains attributed to Eta caused mudslides and swelled streams and rivers, according to Chiapas state civil defence official Elías Morales Rodríguez.

A road is blocked by a landslide in Purulha, northern Guatemala. Source: Associated Press

The worst incident occurred in the mountain township of Chenalho, where 10 people were swept away by a rain-swollen stream; their bodies were later found downstream. Mexico's National Meteorological Service said Eta's “broad circulation is causing intense to torrential rains on the Yucatan peninsula and in southeastern Mexico.”

The forecast had Eta strengthening to a tropical storm before nearing the Cayman Islands Saturday and crossing Cuba.

From there it could reach Florida or eventually head toward the US Gulf coast, though the long-term path remained uncertain.

World
Natural Disasters
Central and South America
North America
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Russian fisherman dies on trawler at Lyttelton after leaving managed isolation
2
Kiwi fruit pickers have simple message as growers cry out for labour – 'pay us more'
3
The Warehouse staff walk off the job unhappy with treatment
4
On brink of victory, Joe Biden tells America 'let’s put the anger and the demonisation behind us'
5
Donald Trump told to 'put his big boy pants on' by Philadelphia mayor
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:35

Donald Trump told to 'put his big boy pants on' by Philadelphia mayor
03:59

Donald Trump lashes out on Twitter: 'Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President'

US President Donald Trump could have special Twitter privileges revoked if he loses presidency

00:59

Organ delivery in style: Italian police transport kidney via Lamborghini