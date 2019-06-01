At least 12 people killed, more injured as ex-employee opens fire in US government building - reports

At least 12 people have been killed and six others injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a government building in the US state of Virginia, according to the BBC.

The suspect, a long-term and current employee at Virginia Beach Municipal Centre, where the shooting occurred, fired "indiscriminately", local police told the publication. Police returned fire, killing the suspect.

"This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth," Virginia governor Ralph Northam said. "My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour."

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer described it as "the most devastating day" in the city's history.

Chief James Cervera, Virginia Beach Police Department told media, "We do know that shortly after 4pm this afternoon (local time) the suspect entered a building two. He's a longtime employee of public utilities."



Officers entered the building, after which they "they secured as much of the victims as they could" before engaging with the suspect, he said. The suspect shot a police officer during the altercation, Mr Cervera confirmed. Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.

"There's no way to describe an incident such as this," Mr Cervera said. "No chief of police anywhere in the country, no mayor, no city manager, no assistant city manager, no fire chief, no rescue chief ever wants to have to stand up and give information such as this."

At least one victim was taken to the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and another was brought to Virginia Beach General Hospital, Sentara spokesman Dale Gauding told The Virginian-Pilot, AP reports.