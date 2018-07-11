At least 11 people dead after tanker carrying tar crashes into bus, bursts into flames in Iran

Source:Associated Press
At least 11 people were killed in western Iran early today when a tanker crashed into a bus and both vehicles caught fire.
Iranian state TV quoted eye witnesses as saying the tanker hit the bus shortly after it exited a passenger terminal in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan province.
Police says brake failure caused the tanker to lose control and crash into the bus.
A spokesman for the country's emergency department said the death toll stood at 11, with nine people injured.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news