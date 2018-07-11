 

At least 11 people dead after tanker carrying tar crashes into bus, bursts into flames in Iran

At least 11 people were killed in western Iran early today when a tanker crashed into a bus and both vehicles caught fire.

Both vehicles caught on fire following the incident in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province.
Iranian state TV quoted eye witnesses as saying the tanker hit the bus shortly after it exited a passenger terminal in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan province.

Police says brake failure caused the tanker to lose control and crash into the bus.

A spokesman for the country's emergency department said the death toll stood at 11, with nine people injured.

