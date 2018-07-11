At least 11 dead after tanker carrying tar crashes into bus in Iran

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and the coach, 25, had been trapped in the flooded Than Luang cave system for more than two weeks.
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.
Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.
A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.
The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.