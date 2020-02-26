At least 10 people killed as violence in India casts shadow over US President Trump's visit

An angry group of Hindus carrying pickaxes and iron rods hurled rocks at Muslims in new violence in the Indian capital over a new citizenship law, with at least 10 people killed in two days of clashes that cast a shadow over US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country.

Indian police detain members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions protesting against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to India, in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. India poured on the pageantry with a joyful, colorful welcome for President Donald Trump who on Monday kicked off a whirlwind 36-hour visit that emphasizes pageantry over policy and a mega-rally to reaffirm U.S.-India ties while providing enviable overseas imagery for a president in a re-election year. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Source: Associated Press

After his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump told reporters that he had heard about the violence, but did not discuss it with Modi.

Black smoke rose into the sky after Hindu protestors set fruit and vegetable shops and a Muslim shrine on fire in the Bhajanpur area in New Delhi’s northeast, witnesses said.

In addition to the 10 deaths, at least 150 people have been injured in the clashes since Monday (local time).

India has been rocked by violence since Parliament approved a new citizenship law in December that provides fast-track naturalisation for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims.

Trump declined to comment on the new law. “I don’t want to discuss that. I want to leave that to India and hopefully they’re going to make the right decision for the people,” he said.

The group of Hindus roamed the area shouting praises to Hindu gods and goddesses. Police fired tear gas to disperse them and a group of rival Muslims. They retreated to the two sides of a highway.

Also Tuesday, protestors in several other areas of northeastern New Delhi defied orders prohibiting the assembly of more than five people and threw stones and set some shops and vehicles on fire, a police officer said. Some homes were attacked with rocks.

The police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to reporters, said the situation was tense but under control. Police and paramilitary forces sent reinforcements to quell the clashes.

During Monday’s protests, police fired tear gas and used canes as they charged at protesters in several areas of New Delhi. The rival groups hurled rocks at each other and set some houses, shops, vehicles and a gasoline pump on fire. Police closed two metro stations in the area.

One police officer was killed in the violence after he was hit by rocks, police officer Anuj Kumar said. Eleven other officers were injured by rocks as they tried to separate rival groups, police said.

Also Monday, Hindu nationalist and communist groups held pro- and anti-US street demonstrations in the capital.