Leader of LDS church speaks on balancing opposition to same-sex relationships while showing empathy to LGTBQ members

A top leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints laid out today how the faith intends to navigate its delicate balance of firm opposition to same-sex relationships while being empathetic toward LGTBQ members.

People should love everyone no matter their difference, but the zeal to achieve that doesn't mean people should forget the faith's belief that God's laws prohibit gay marriage and prevent people in those relationships from receiving heavenly salvation, said Dallin H. Oaks, a member of a top church governing board called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

"Our walk demands that we not compromise on commandments but show forth a full measure of understanding and love. Our walk must be considerate of children who are uncertain about their sexual orientation, but it discourages premature labeling because in most children such uncertainty decreases significantly over time," said Oaks, a former Utah Supreme Court Justice.

"Our walk opposes recruitment away from the covenant path, and it denies support to any who lead people away from the Lord. In all of this, we remember that God promises hope and ultimate joy and blessings for all who keep his commandments."

It marked the third time in the last month that Oaks or church President Russell M. Nelson has spoken about LGBTQ issues and the faith's continued doctrinal rejection of gay marriage despite widespread societal acceptance.

Earlier this week, Oaks said in a statement released by the church that a person's gender assigned at birth is "essential to the plan of salvation" and expressed mystery about why people face confusion over sexual identity or sexual orientation.

Oaks' speech followed pleas by two fellow leaders during the twice-yearly church conference in Salt Lake City to adhere to the faith's strict rules despite mocking from others or temptations by Satan.

Quorum member D. Todd Christofferson bemoaned what he called a "hedonistic age" that leads many people to ignore God's teachings.

"This is a day of sometimes merciless attacks in social media and in person against those who seek to uphold the Lord's standard in dress, entertainment and sexual purity," Christofferson said.

Fellow Quorum member David A. Bednar said Satan tries to make people confused and unhappy and use their bodies "improperly" and "love as we should not love."