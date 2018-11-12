Leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard says they will target US Navy after Trump threats

The leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard today warned his forces would target the US Navy after President Donald Trump's tweet a day earlier threatening to sink Iranian vessels.

US aircraft carrier. Source: Associated Press

Speaking to state television, General Hossein Salami warned his forces will "answer any action" by the Navy.

The latest dispute comes after the US Navy said last week that 11 Guard naval gunboats had carried out "dangerous and harassing approaches" to American Navy and Coast Guard vessels in the Persian Gulf.

The Americans said they used a variety of non-lethal means to warn off the Iranian boats, and they eventually left.

Tensions flared anew on Wednesday when the Revolutionary Guard conducted a space launch that could advance the country's long-range missile program.