Le Pen refuses to wear headscarf to meet Lebanon's top Sunni Muslin cleric

France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen refused to don a headscarf for a meeting with Lebanon's top Sunni Muslim cleric and walked away from the scheduled appointment after a brief squabble at the entrance.

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, right, stands at the entrance of Dar al-Fatwa building the headquarters of the Sunni Mufti, as she refused to enter with a head scarf on her head to meet with of Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, in Beirut, Lebanon. Source: 1 NEWS

The debacle topped Le Pen's three-day visit to Lebanon, where she held her first campaign meeting with a head of state.

It drew the focus to her strong support for secularism and a proposal in her presidential platform that promotes banishing headscarves and other obvious religious symbols in all public spaces.

"I consider the headscarf a symbol of a woman's submission," Le Pen told reporters at the end of her visit. "I will not put on the veil."

Le Pen compared her refusal to wear the headscarf to the decision by former US First Lady Michelle Obama to decline wearing one during her state visit to Saudi Arabia.

"I note that when Marine Le Pen refuses to don the headscarf, it is criticised, but when Michelle Obama refused to do it in Saudi Arabia, it was considered admirable," she said, soliciting applause from the accompanying delegation.

Journalists shouted back that the two situations were not comparable because one is a state visit while the other is to a religious body. Le Pen dismissed the criticism.

French law already bans headscarves in all classrooms except universities.

She has proposed extending the 2004 law banning headscarves and other "ostentatious" religious symbols in classrooms to all public spaces.

While the law covers all religions, it is widely viewed as aimed at Muslims.

When asked if she fears her proposal may ignite the anger of the Muslim community, she said: "When in Rome do as the Romans do."

The headscarf incident occurred ahead of a scheduled meeting with Lebanon's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian.

Shortly after Le Pen arrived at his office, one of his aides handed her a white headscarf to put on. Following a discussion with his aides that lasted a few minutes, she refused and returned to her car.