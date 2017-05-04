Le Pen and Macron exchange barbs in high-stakes French presidential TV debate

In a heated, high-pressure primetime TV debate, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron warned of "civil war" if his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen is elected.

French presidential election candidates, Marine Le Pen, and Emmanuel Macron, pose prior to the start of a live broadcast face-to-face televised debate. Source: Associated Press

Saying at the debate today that her hard-line plans to combat Islamic radicals would play into their hands.

She painted him as subservient to Islamic extremism, saying: "They control you."

The barbed exchange over France's fight against terrorism characterised the ill-tempered tone of the debate.

Le Pen painted the former banker and economy minister as a servant of big business and finance, and declared herself "the candidate of the people, of the France that we love."

Saying that Islamic extremists must be "eradicated" in the wake of repeated attacks since 2015, Le Pen charged that Macron wouldn't be up to the task.

"You won't do that," she charged.

Macron countered that Le Pen's anti-terror plans would play into the hands of the extremists and divide France, adding that this is "what the terrorists expect. It's civil war, it's division, it's heinous speech."

He painted the far-right nationalist as an empty shell, shaky on details and seeking to profit politically from the anger of French voters — a dominant theme of the campaign.

He called her "the high priestess of fear."

"You lie all the time," he said. "You propose nothing."

Sitting opposite one another at a round table, the debate quickly became a shouting match, with no common ground between the pro-European Union centrist candidate and the anti-EU Le Pen.

He scoffed at her monetary plans, saying reintroducing a franc for purchases within France but allowing big firms to continue using the shared euro currency that Le Pen wants to abandon made no sense.

She dismissed his economic proposals with sweeping critiques and bristled at his suggestions that she didn't understand how finance and business works.

"You're trying to play with me like a professor with a pupil," she said.

They also clashed over foreign policy, with Le Pen saying that Macron would be in the pocket of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Either way France will be led by a woman; either me or Madame Merkel," she said derisively.

Trailing in polls, Le Pen needed a knockout blow in the debate to erode the seemingly comfortable lead of Macron, the front-runner who topped round one, nearly three points ahead of Le Pen.