Lazy seals watch on as upbeat workers restore hut in Antarctica for 60th birthday

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Antarctic Heritage Trust is working flat out to get Antarctica's TAE Hut fully restored and ready for its 60th birthday celebrations on Friday.

Erected in 1957, the TAE Hut was for Sir Edmund Hillary's Trans-Antarctic expedition to the South Pole.
Source: 1 NEWS

The hut is now clad in a very bright orange and yellow, a striking contrast to the cool tones of Scott Base's green.

The team has been working on the ice for three months and had to gut the hut completely to remove asbestos, before restoring it to its former glory.

It was erected for Sir Edmund Hillary's Trans-Antarctic expedition to the South Pole in 1957

Artefacts Programme Manager Lizzie Meek was up on the roof putting the finishing touches on the rather distinctive paint job.

"The paint performs pretty well in the cold conditions unless it's windy, and then it starts to freeze," she says.

From up on the roof, there's a spectacular view out over the sea ice to where seals are lounging.

Ms Meek says every now and then she has to stop working just to enjoy it all.

Geoff Cooper told 1 NEWS that it's easy working now the days have "warmed up". 

When they started they were working outside in minus 38 degrees.

The next phase is moving all of the restored artefacts back into the hut so it's ready for the anniversary of Scott Base on Friday.

Animals

Lisa Davies

