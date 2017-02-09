Lawyers push for lenient sentence for Kiwi drug trafficking accused in Bali

The trial of a New Zealand woman accused of drug trafficking and possession has continued at a court in Denpasar, Bali.

During yesterday's session, the judges questioned two witnesses from Indonesia's anti-drug agency and one customs officer.

Presiding Judge Yanto, who like many Indonesians only goes by one name, also showed the evidence that was found on Myra Williams at Bali airport last year, a bag containing 0.43 grams of methamphetamine.

Speaking to media Williams' lawyer Poppy Eunike said her and her team were hoping for a lenient sentence due to the small amount of drugs that were found on Williams.