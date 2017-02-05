 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Lawyers demand list from US government of 746 subjected to Trump's travel ban

share

Source:

Associated Press

The US government has given civil rights lawyers a list of 746 people subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, who were detained or processed by US border agents in the turbulent 27 hours after a judge partially blocked enforcement of the executive order.

The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.

Source: 1 NEWS

A federal judge in New York has ordered the list turned over by tonight.

The list includes travellers who landed in the US on the weekend that Mr Trump's ban was put in place and who were detained or processed by agents in the hours after a judge blocked the government from deporting travellers from the banned nations.

It wasn't clear how many of the 746 were ultimately admitted to the US.

Lawyers agreed not to release the names publicly.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Video: Schools no longer in lockdown, armed cops clear streets in Auckland's Remuera

00:30
2
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

00:46
3
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'


00:26
4
Double bouncer

Video: (Another) Double-bouncer! Indian twirler almost snares shocked Aussie with truly awful delivery

5
Police Commissioner Mike Bush

'It is something I deeply regret' - NZ's top cop admits historic drink driving conviction

00:46
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

Guess who? Watch the moment JJ & Dom can't believe their surprise caller. But Reese Witherspoon was super sweet.

00:09
More than three months after the Kaikoura quake hit the capital, restaurant owners were able today to return to their business.

'It a bombsite' - Wellington restaurant owner allowed back inside building months after quake

Many buildings in Courtenay Central were evacuated days after the Kaikoura quake.

01:34
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match

Have a great night, you deserve it.


04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.

00:54
2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.

'Kanye West loves your brand' – the Kiwi clothing company fitting out one of music's biggest stars

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ