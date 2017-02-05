Lawyers demand list from US government of 746 subjected to Trump's travel ban

The US government has given civil rights lawyers a list of 746 people subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, who were detained or processed by US border agents in the turbulent 27 hours after a judge partially blocked enforcement of the executive order.

Source: 1 NEWS

A federal judge in New York has ordered the list turned over by tonight.

The list includes travellers who landed in the US on the weekend that Mr Trump's ban was put in place and who were detained or processed by agents in the hours after a judge blocked the government from deporting travellers from the banned nations.

It wasn't clear how many of the 746 were ultimately admitted to the US.