Lawyers call to grant Julian Assange's 'long overdue freedom'

Julian Assange's freedom is long overdue, according to a group of lawyers and legal academics who have called on the UK Government to end extradition proceedings against the Wikileaks founder and release him from prison.

Assange is fighting to avoid being sent to the US to face 17 charges under the Espionage Act and conspiracy to commit computer intrusion after the publication of hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, 169 individuals and legal organisations called for the government to intervene.

If extradited, campaigners said the 49-year-old will face a "show trial" in the US.

They added he has been subject to surveillance which violates his right to a fair trial.

"We call on you to act in accordance with national and international law, human rights and the rule of law by bringing an end to the ongoing extradition proceedings and granting Mr Assange his long overdue freedom," the letter signed Lawyers for Assange, reads.

The group said the political nature of his alleged offences prohibits his extradition under the US-UK extradition treaty and that UK judges in his case have been subject to conflicts of interest.

They added Assange is at risk of torture or cruel, degrading and inhumane treatment in the US, citing the potential 175-year sentence.

In June, more than 200 doctors from 33 countries signed a letter published in The Lancet, accusing UK and American officials of "intensifying Julian Assange's psychological torture".

Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison in south east London, awaiting proceedings after serving a 50-week sentence for breaching his bail.

Assange's extradition hearing, originally set for May, was postponed as a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures and was rescheduled for September 7.