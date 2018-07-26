 

Lawyer for ex-Stanford sex attacker describes client's actions as 'outercourse'

A lawyer for a former US college swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman has launched an appeal.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif.
Brock Turner. Source: Associated Press

Ex-Stanford student Brock Turner was found guilty of intent to commit rape of an intoxicated/unconscious person, penetration of an intoxicated person and penetration of an unconscious person.

He was sentenced to six months in jail in 2016, a sentence that was widely criticised as lenient.

Stanford rapist Brock Turner
Stanford rapist Brock Turner Source: Santa Clara County’s Sheriff’s Department

The sentencing judge was removed from office by voters last month.

California's Aaron Persky gave the Stanford University swimmer a six-month sentence, causing outrage. Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, Turner’s lawyer said there had been insufficient evidence to convict, telling justices at a California appeals court there was no evidence to prove at what point the woman became unconscious, local media reported.

Eric Multhaup described Turner’s actions as “outercourse”, meaning a sexual act while clothed rather than intent to rape.

The appeals court judges appeared sceptical of Mr Multhaup's arguments, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors had sought a six-year term but Turner was released after serving three months of the six-month sentence.

He was also placed on the sex-offenders register for life.

His sentence caused outrage, as did his claim that Stanford's "party culture" was to blame for his actions.

Outrage was compounded by a letter written by Turner's father.

He wrote his son's life would "never be the one that he dreamed about... a steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action out of his 20-plus years of life".

