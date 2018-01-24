 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Lawsuits challenge abstinence-only strategy to prevent teen pregnancy in US

share

Source:

Associated Press

Several affiliates of Planned Parenthood sued the US Department of Health and Human Services yesterday over its efforts to impose an abstinence-only focus on its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program that has served more than 1 million young people.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

Source: Getty

The lawsuits were filed in federal courts in New York City and Spokane, Washington, by four different Planned Parenthood affiliates covering New York City and the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.

Planned Parenthood says the lawsuits are intended to protect the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program from what they termed ineffective abstinence-only-until-marriage curriculums.

"Young people have the right to the information and skills they need to protect their health," Dawn Laguens said in a press release, vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

"The Trump-Pence administration is trying to impose their abstinence-only agenda on young people across the country."

Evidence shows such programs do not work, Laguens said.

An email sent to the Health and Human Services public relations office was not immediately answered yesterday.

In previous court documents, the agency has said it has the right to change its funding priorities.

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program has served about 1.2 million teens in 39 states since it started in 2010.

The Trump administration in April announced it would remake the program to push abstinence-only counseling.

Last year, the agency informed recipients of 81 teen pregnancy prevention grants that it would terminate their grant agreements two years early, meaning this year.

That decision was made after President Trump appointed Valerie Huber as chief of staff for the Office of Assistant Secretary of Health.

After her appointment, Huber wrote an article decrying the lack of federal funding for abstinence education and questioned the effectiveness of teen pregnancy prevention grants.

In April, a federal judge in Spokane blocked the Trump administration from cutting the grants. Judges in Seattle, Baltimore and Washington, DC, have made similar rulings.

Supporters of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program credit it with helping to lower the teen pregnancy rate 41 per cent since 2010.

But the agency has issued past statements calling the program ineffective.

Congress created the $110 million program in 2010 to support and develop evidence-based ways to reduce teen pregnancy.

In 2015, HHS awarded the 81 grants that were to last five years.

The lawsuits were filed by Planned Parenthood of New York City; Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands; Planned Parenthood of the Heartland; and Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.

They contend that abstinence-only programs can contain false and misleading information and stigmatize teens who have sex.

"Most people have had sex by the time they're 18," Planned Parenthood said in a press release.

In addition to the agency, the lawsuits name as defendants HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Huber.

Related

North America

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Pedro Ruiz III was killed after he asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 calibre handgun to see if a thick book would stop the bullet.

YouTube stunt gone wrong: US man died after asking his girlfriend to shoot him with .50 calibre handgun to see if a book would stop it

00:15
2
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

3
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

00:15
4
The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Classy All Blacks dominate spirited French, score sensational set move try in final Test

5
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

00:15
The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Classy All Blacks dominate spirited French, score sensational set move try in final Test

The All Blacks thumped a spirited French side 49-14 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'Doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 