Law catches up with US man filmed taunting wild bison

Associated Press
An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park was arrested in Glacier National Park in the third disturbance in less than a week at a national park, officials said today.

Rangers looking for Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, found him causing a disturbance yesterday evening at the historic Many Glacier Hotel in the popular Montana park, the National Park Service said.

He remains jailed pending a hearing next week and has requested a court-appointed attorney. A message left at a phone listing for Mr Reinke in Oregon was not immediately returned.

Mr Reinke, 55, had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Sunday and was released on $500 bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.

Yellowstone rangers cited him three days later for not wearing a seat belt and noted that he appeared intoxicated, park officials said.

They didn't know of Reinke's bond conditions at the time.

Reinke was later cited after another Yellowstone visitor took video of him walking up to a bison in a roadway congested with stopped cars and waving his arms.

The animal charges him a couple of times, but Reinke doesn't appear to get hurt.

Yellowstone officials warn visitors to stay at least 23 metres away from bison, which injure tourists every year who get too close.

After the video gained attention online and Yellowstone rangers learned of Mr Reinke's charges in Grand Teton, an assistant US attorney asked that his bond be revoked. A warrant was issued for Mr Reinke's arrest.

He had told rangers he planned to travel to Glacier National Park. Rangers there were looking for his vehicle when they got a report about two guests arguing and creating a disturbance at Many Glacier Hotel.

Rangers identified one of the guests as Mr Reinke, who was sent back to Yellowstone and appeared in US court today.

The video, filmed at Yellowstone National Park, went viral and didn't go unnoticed by authorities. Source: US ABC
Bee keepers called on to fill out survey to combat declining bee population

Emily Cooper
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Emily Cooper

They help produce a third of the food we eat in New Zealand, and now the government wants to keep a close eye on our bee population to ensure the vital work they do to pollinate our food continues into the future.

With bee numbers in decline around the world, the government is calling on all bee keepers around the country to take an annual survey about the health of their hives, to ensure New Zealand's bee stocks aren't declining.

John Burnett, who has been bee keeping as a job and hobby for over 30 years, says things are a lot harder than they were before

"At the start it was very easy, you just plonked a hive at the bottom of the garden and let them look after themselves," he told 1NEWS.

He says the Varroa Mite invasion changed bee keeping completely and if anything similar was to come to our shores again, it would be disastrous.

Minister of Agriculture's Damien O'Connor is encouraging the country's 8000 hobbyist and professional bee keepers to take the survey.

Bee keepers can receive access to the survey from next month.

"Then we can equip the bee keepers and everyone else to deal with disease and other challenges that they have," Mr O'Connor told 1NEWS.

"There's pressure on the industry both from growth, but also from growing disease pressures, so we've got to be in a better position to help them to manage."

As well as being a $5 billion industry in New Zealand, it's predicted around a third of our food is dependent on bees.

Population loss is an issue overseas, and the government wants to insure it doesn't become an issue here.

"We've had under 10 per cent colony loss, but if you look at other countries in the Northern Hemisphere and the US, they're all around 30 to 40 per cent," CEO of Apiculture NZ Karis Kos said.

Information from the survey will also go into an international database to monitor bee stocks worldwide.

Results are expected to be released in the next few months.

Bee numbers are falling around the world and New Zealand beekeepers from backyard hobbyists to big industry players are being asked to do their part to make sure that's not happening here. Source: 1 NEWS
Emily Cooper
1 NEWS
A 1080 protester was run over by a 4-wheeler while filming helicopters dropping off 1080-laced bait and unloading pre-feed near the West Coast this morning.

Phillip Paterson was hit by the land owner of a 1080 aerial operation loading site along the edge of State Highway 6 in Hari Hari, South Westland, at 8am.

Dan Hane, who filmed the incident but was not protesting, told 1 NEWS, "I now fear for my children. I have an eight and 11-year-old that cycle down this road and now I fear for their safety.

"It was rather traumatic."

Mr Hane said the group were not protesting as there were no banners visible, but were observing and filming the scene.

The video, posted to Facebook by Hikoi of a Poisoned Nation, said police were called and Mr Paterson was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mr Paterson injured part of his right leg and had shoulder pain following the incident.

Phil Paterson was filming helicopters unloading 1080-laced bait when he was struck. Source: Hikoi of a Poisoned Nation / Dan Hane
