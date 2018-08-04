Law catches up with US man filmed taunting a wild bison

Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.
Caesars Entertainment confirmed to The Associated Press Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Thursday.
The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.
The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.
Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn't have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers' injuries or status.
About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning (overnight NZT).
Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.
The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth, but - perhaps noticing the grass was greener next door - broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.
Kim and Matt Gabica own the animals as part of their business called We Rent Goats. They gathered the docile herd and said all 118 of the goats were accounted for.
Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.