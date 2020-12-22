TODAY |

Lava fountains shoot about 50m into sky, followed by earthquake on Hawaii's Big Island

Source:  Associated Press

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted today, shooting a steam cloud into the sky. Source: Associated Press

The eruption began late last night within the within Halema'uma'u crater, according to the US Geological Survey.

The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said a new lava flow interacted with a pool of water inside the crater and that led to a short-lived but a fairly vigorous eruption.

All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about nine kilometres into the atmosphere, Birchard said.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area.

By 1am (midnight NZT), USGS officials told Hawaii News Now that there were reported lava fountains shooting about 50 metres into the sky.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring the situation.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 24 metres of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.

World
North America
Natural Disasters
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Series of violent attacks carried out by groups of teens in Mount Maunganui
2
Police hunt erratic driver accused of causing other car to flip on Auckland motorway this morning
3
The Safety Warehouse, which ran controversial Auckland money drop, fined $30,000 for spam texts
4
Lava fountains shoot about 50m into sky, followed by earthquake on Hawaii's Big Island
5
Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' after coming out as transgender
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:59

Watch: Animals get Christmas treats at Sydney's Taronga Zoo
02:21

Space exploration brought 'hope and joy' during pandemic-devastated 2020

New charges filed against bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion over Lockerbie, Scotland

Two people found guilty of manslaughter in deaths of 39 migrants found dead in truck in England