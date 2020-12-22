Lava fountains shoot about 50m into sky, followed by earthquake on Hawaii's Big Island

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said today.

The eruption began late last night within the within Halema'uma'u crater, according to the US Geological Survey.

The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said a new lava flow interacted with a pool of water inside the crater and that led to a short-lived but a fairly vigorous eruption.

All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about nine kilometres into the atmosphere, Birchard said.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area.

By 1am (midnight NZT), USGS officials told Hawaii News Now that there were reported lava fountains shooting about 50 metres into the sky.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring the situation.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.