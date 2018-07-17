 

Lava bomb smashes through roof of Hawaiian volcano tour boat, breaking a woman's leg

Associated Press

An explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring at least 13 people overnight, officials said.

A hole in the roof of a lava tour boat in Hawaii after a ball of lava crashed through it.

A hole in the roof of a lava tour boat in Hawaii after a ball of lava crashed through it.

Source: Hawaii DLnR

A 20-year-old woman suffered major leg trauma, and other passengers had burns and scrapes, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from a volcano that has been erupting for two months. Several companies operate such tours.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass.

The US Coast Guard in May instituted a safety zone where lava flows from the ocean off the Big Island. It prohibits vessels from getting closer than 300 metres from ocean-entry points.

The agency allows experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get up to 150 metres from where lava sizzles into the sea.

The molten rock is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting from a rural residential area since early May and has destroyed more than 700 homes.

But until now, the only serious injury was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.

Officials were interviewing injured passengers at a hospital.

