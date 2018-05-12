 

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Western Australia police have released grisly new details about the mass shooting near Perth yesterday that left a family of seven, including four children, dead.

A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.
Source: 1 NEWS

Grandfather Peter Miles, 61, is suspected of gunning down six members of his own family at a Margaret River farm yesterday before turning the gun on himself and police say the recovered firearms were licenced to him.

Police also released the ages of the children who were gunned down as being a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old-boy, a 10-year-old boy, and an eight-year-old boy.

Police addressed the media in a press conference today.
Source: Nine

The children were named as Taye, Ryan, Ayre and Kadyn Cockman.

They found three firearms at the scene all linked to grandfather Peter Miles and the bodies of the four children were recovered in a converted shed along with the body of a woman.

The family of seven, including four children, were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in southwest Australia in what is the country's worst mass shooting in 22 years, police and news media said.

Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

Source: Facebook

The three generations had moved in 2015 to Osmington, a village of fewer than 700 people near the tourist town of Margaret River, to grow fruit, media reported.

The body of one adult was found outside a house and the others were found inside. They all resided at the property, Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.

"Police are currently responding to what I can only describe as a horrific incident," Commissioner Dawson told reporters yesterday.

"This devastating tragedy will no doubt have a lasting impact on the families concerned, the whole community and, in particular, the local communities in our southwest," he added.


Katrina Miles and her four children.

Katrina Miles and her four children.

Source: Facebook

