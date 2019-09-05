The Latest: UK Lords pass law to block no-deal Oct 31 Brexit

Britain's House of Lords has approved a bill designed to prevent the country leaving the European Union next month without a divorce agreement.

Parliament's unelected upper chamber voted today for the bill, which has already been passed by the elected House of Commons.

It will become law within days once it gets the formality of royal assent.

The law, backed by opposition lawmakers and Conservative rebels, compels Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the EU to postpone Brexit if no divorce agreement is in place by October 19.