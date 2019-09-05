TODAY |

The Latest: UK Lords pass law to block no-deal Oct 31 Brexit

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Britain's House of Lords has approved a bill designed to prevent the country leaving the European Union next month without a divorce agreement.

Parliament's unelected upper chamber voted today for the bill, which has already been passed by the elected House of Commons.

It will become law within days once it gets the formality of royal assent.

The law, backed by opposition lawmakers and Conservative rebels, compels Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the EU to postpone Brexit if no divorce agreement is in place by October 19.

Johnson says the UK must leave the bloc on the currently scheduled date of October 31, even if there is no deal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg has this astonishing day in British politics. Source: BBC
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
2
The Latest: UK Lords pass law to block no-deal Oct 31 Brexit
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
4
Elderly man whose daughter developed multiple personalities after rapes jailed for 33 years in Australia
5
Breakfast team pay tribute to outgoing TVNZ Europe Correspondent Joy Reid
MORE FROM
World
MORE

American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight over pay negotiations

'Absolutely awful' - Boy, 12, dies after being hit by car outside Sydney school
03:27

Robert Mugabe, ex-Zimbabwe strongman who boasted of 'many degrees in violence', dead at 95

Elderly man whose daughter developed multiple personalities after rapes jailed for 33 years in Australia