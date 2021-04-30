Latest SpaceX satellite deployment set to cross NZ skies this evening

The latest batch of Starlink satellites deployed by SpaceX are set to cross the skies over New Zealand this evening.

Latest SpaceX satellites deployed into orbit. Source: Associated Press

It follows the launch of the latest SpaceX mission into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 3.45pm NZ time.

SpaceX has deployed numerous satellites for the company's Starlink internet system.

Satellite prediction site, Heavens Above shows the SpaceX satellites tracking towards New Zealand in realtime.