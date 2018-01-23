 

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.
Source: Breakfast

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

01:08
2
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

00:29
3
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'greatest catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

00:27
4
Kotex says it's the first two cases it's been made aware of since launching the brand.

Second toxic shock case in a week possibly linked to tampons

01:56
5
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

01:56
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

National's leader says recent controversies have been "just kind of bored people".

00:30
Police are speaking with a woman following this afternoon's incident in Riccarton.

Woman charged with attempted murder over Christchurch stabbing

The 58-year-old is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

02:04
Gold Coast-bound Alethea Boon will go to her third Games, this time in a new sport.

Gymnast turned weightlifter overcomes serious injury to make Commonwealth Games return

After making her debut 20 years ago, Alethea Boon will get another shot, in another sport, on the Gold Coast.

02:00
Employers are being encouraged to help staff quit smoking by letting them attend programmes during work hours.

Kiwi employers encouraged to help staff become smokefree by paying for them to attend stop-smoking courses

The Nelson Marlborough DHB is working with businesses to establish quit groups.

00:52
Jade Burger is the human face of a global affordability survey showing Tauranga is now less affordable than Auckland.

'It's impossible in this market' - Tauranga homes now less affordable than Auckland

However Auckland is still listed in the "severely unaffordable" range.


 
