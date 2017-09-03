 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

World


Latest North Korean tremors likely to be natural earthquake, experts say

share

Source:

AAP

A small earthquake near North Korea's nuclear test site was probably not man- made, the nuclear proliferation watchdog and a South Korean official said, easing fears Pyongyang had exploded another nuclear bomb just weeks after its last one.

North Korea leader Kim Jon Un speaks with scientists in a handout picture reporting to show the development of an atomic bomb.

North Korea leader Kim Jon Un speaks with scientists in a handout picture reporting to show the development of an atomic bomb.

Source: KCNA handout

Chinese earthquake officials said the magnitude 3.4 quake detected on Saturday was a "suspected explosion" but both the CTBTO, which monitors nuclear tests, and a South Korean meteorological agency official said they believed it was a natural quake.

"A key method is to look at the seismic waves or seismic acoustic waves and the latter can be detected in the case of a manmade earthquake," said the South Korean official, who asked for anonymity.

"In this case we saw none. So as of now, we are categorising this as a natural earthquake."

The earthquake, which South Korea put at magnitude 3.0, was detected in Kilju county in North Hamgyong Province, where North Korea's known Punggyeri nuclear site is located, the official said.

All of North Korea's previous six nuclear tests registered as earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 or above. The last test on September 3 registered as a 6.3 magnitude quake.

A secondary tremor detected after that test could have been caused by the collapse of a tunnel at the mountainous site, experts said at the time.

Satellite photos of the area after the September 3 quake showed numerous landslides apparently caused by the massive blast, which North Korea said was an advanced hydrogen bomb.

The head of the nuclear test monitoring agency CTBTO said on Saturday that analysts were "looking at unusual seismic activity of a much smaller magnitude" than the Sept 3 test in North Korea.

"Two #Seismic Events! 0829UTC &amp; much smaller @ 0443UTC unlikely Man-made! Similar to "collapse" event 8.5 mins after DPRK6! Analysis ongoing," CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in a Twitter post, referring to Sept 3 test.

Russia's emergency ministry says background radiation in nearby Vladivostok was within the natural range.

The US Geological Survey said it could not conclusively confirm whether the quake, which it measured at magnitude 3.5, was man-made or natural.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:52
1
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

2
National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

01:13
3
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

01:13
4
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'The voters have spoken' - Bill English in jubilant mood ahead of bidding process with Winston Peters

01:34
5
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Maori Party in turmoil after Tamati Coffey wins Waiariki seat for Labour

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

Saturday's election gave National 58 seats, well ahead of Labour's 45.

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Video: Watch Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

03:22
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 