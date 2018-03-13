Latest Brexit proposal creates partial free trade zone between UK and EU

Prime Minister Theresa May touted the benefits of her latest Brexit proposal to create a partial free trade zone between the UK and the European Union, saying Saturday it is possible EU citizens would receive preferential treatment for employment after Britain leaves the bloc.

Theresa May. Source: 1 NEWS

May told the BBC that the plan, which her fractious Cabinet endorsed after a marathon meeting, would allow Britain to make good on its Brexit commitments while still protecting British economic interests.

She said the commitment to end the free movement of people would be met, the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK would be curtailed, and the UK no longer would send "vast sums of money" to the EU every year.

These and other provisions would meet the public expectations for what Brexit would entail, she said.

"But we'll do it in a way that protects...and enhances our economy for the future," May said.

She said her government would "decide" whether EU citizens would receive special consideration to live and work in Britain after the country leaves the EU, a prospect that may anger people in the UK who favor a complete break and a substantial reduction in immigration.

The government says the new plan agreed to by the Cabinet late Friday will be detailed in a formal government document next week and negotiated with EU leaders. May hopes it will jumpstart the acrimonious discussions about the terms of Brexit.

May is seeking to squelch public dissent from Conservative Party colleagues by warning ministers she will no longer tolerate public criticism of government policy now that the Cabinet has backed her.

"She's made it very clear that if people can't stick to her position then they should go, and I think that's good," Conservative Party legislator Nicky Morgan said Saturday.