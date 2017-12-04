Late-night doner kebab runs could be over in Britain due to health and safety concerns

Doner kebabs have become synonymous with a night out, but the delicacy is now under threat in Britain.

EU politicians want to ban phosphates, which is what keeps kebab meat moist, citing health concerns.

The ban comes from a study that links the additive to heart disease.

A full vote will be taken in a couple of weeks.

If the ingredient is banned, it will likely lead to a ban on kebabs from European menus.