Last survivor of Winston Churchill government dies, aged 99

Associated Press

Peter Carington, a long-serving British politician who was the last survivor of Prime Minister Winston Churchill's government, has died, the government said Tuesday. He was 99.

Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, African National Congress (ANC) president Nelson Mandela, center, and Britain's Foreign Secretary Lord Carrington meet in Johannesburg, South Africa

Known for being both refined and personable, Carington served as an agriculture minister in Churchill's post-World War II government. He went on to hold several of the top jobs in British politics, including defense secretary and foreign secretary. He also was NATO secretary-general in the mid-1980s when there was a clear thawing in relations between Washington and Moscow.

"There can be few people who have served our country for as long, and with such dedication, as Lord Carrington did — from his gallantry as a tank commander in the Second World War, for which he was awarded the Military Cross, to his service in government under two monarchs and six prime ministers, dating back to Winston Churchill," Prime Minster Theresa May said.

