Last remaining WWII Dambuster looks back on the famous flying team

The last surviving member of the famous World War II flying team who took part in the Dambusters raid has recounted the memories he has of their famous mission to the BBC.

Men from numerous Commonwealth countries including New Zealand were pilots.
Source: BBC

George 'Johnny' Johnson was in the team that included pilots from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Dambuster pilots used bouncing bombs to destroy dams crucial to the German war machine during World War II.

Even though it has been 75 years since the daring Dambusters raid, the British veteran can still remember it well.

"I felt I was actually doing something useful and doing it well," Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson was one of 133 men who took part in the raid, tragically 53 of them never made it home.

