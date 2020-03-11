Last remaining female white giraffe killed by poachers, along with her calf

The last remaining female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers in Kenya.

White giraffe. Source: Hirola Conservation Programme

According to conservation group Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, the bodies of the two animals were found in Garissa, eastern Kenya.

Daily Telegraph UK reports that the rare white giraffe is only found in Kenya and their deaths leave only one male white giraffe alive.

The final surviving white giraffe is the son of the female killed by poachers yesterday.

"We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe," said Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy.