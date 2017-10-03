 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 447553282

Varnish cache server

World


Las Vegas shooting 911 calls: 'There's people shot everywhere!'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Screams and pleas for help, descriptions of people falling amid rapid gunfire, and breathless questions about what to do next emerged Wednesday in 911 audio made public by Las Vegas police eight months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when the "lone-wolf" gunman opened fire.
Source: twitter / lukeBroadlick

"Shots fired! Shots fired! Hurry!" a woman screams, crying as a dispatcher asks where she is and the call disconnects. The dispatcher calls back and another woman answers.

"Machine guns are being fired into the Route 91 festival," she says. "It's coming from above, I would assume from the Mandalay Bay side over by the Luxor."

In addition to the 518 audio calls, police released video from a camera atop the Mandalay Bay resort that provided a bird's-eye view of the country music festival where 58 people died and hundreds were injured on Oct. 1.

The gunfire came from 32nd-floor windows into a crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across Las Vegas Boulevard.

Authorities say many more people were traumatized when Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes video-poker player, spent 10 minutes firing rapid-fire barrages with assault-style rifles.

The camera atop the hotel bears silent witness as floodlights sweep the concert crowd before the shooting starts; follows the massacre as bright lights come up and people flee; and shows small groups huddled over apparently injured victims.

After sunrise, covered bodies are seen as coroner's vans arrive at the green concert grounds.

The haunting 911 tapes reflect a range of emotions among callers, including panic, fear and desperation.

"We just ran from the concert. Can you tell us what's going on? We were there. It was bad," one man tells a police dispatcher from the safety of a nearby motel room where he and others took shelter.

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from Las Vegas.
Source: Breakfast

The dispatcher asks if he is injured. "No," he replies then sobs. "Just not shot."

A woman tells a dispatcher that she's hiding under the concert stage where country music star Jason Aldean had been performing before he fled to safety when the gunfire started.

"There's a lot of people here that need ambulances," the woman tells the dispatcher. "There's people shot everywhere!"

Some first names are heard on the calls but last names and phone numbers were bleeped out on the recordings released under a court order obtained by media organizations including The Associated Press.

In one call, time-stamped about two minutes after police say gunfire was first reported, a man says he saw his best friend get shot in the stomach.

"Send everyone!" he pleads to the dispatcher, who asks if he's hurt.

"No, but there's a hundred people on the ground bleeding out, right now. Send everybody! There's ... people running for their lives right now. Please, there's another person shot in the leg. Please, hurry up!"

About the same time, a man who identifies himself as a military special forces member without a weapon says he hears automatic weapon fire.

"I have no idea where he is," the man says of the shooter. "It's a chopper that's going off. There's at least 20 that are down, it looks like. We're in the middle of the festival. I don't have visual on target."

The material, provided more than eight months after the shooting, represents the fifth batch of records made public without comment by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo or his department. The FBI in Las Vegas also declined to comment.

Authorities say Paddock acted alone and that no link has been found to international terrorism.

Lombardo has said investigators don't know a motive for the attack and he doesn't think one will be determined.

The sheriff, who is running for re-election, told a Republican luncheon group earlier this week that he expects to release a final report about the investigation by August.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

02:04
2
Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.

Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

3
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

00:16
4
North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth


00:15
5
Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when the "lone-wolf" gunman opened fire.

Las Vegas shooting 911 calls: 'There's people shot everywhere!'

Live stream: Minister for Climate Change James Shaw launches public consultation on Government's proposed Zero Carbon Act

The plan aims to tackle climate change, and proposes the setting of new greenhouse gas emissions targets.


04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.


00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 