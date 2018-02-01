 

Larry Nassar's lawyers call for resentencing after disgraced US gym doctor assaulted in prison

Associated Press
Larry Nassar's attorneys say the disgraced former sports doctor was assaulted within hours of being placed in the general population at the federal prison in Arizona where he is serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography possession.

In motions filed yesterday seeking to have the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor resentenced in the first of two cases in which he pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls who sought treatment, lawyers Jacqueline McCann and Malaika Ramsey-Heath partly blamed the May prison attack on the rhetoric of the judge during that sentencing hearing.

During the seven-day sentencing in January at which at least 169 women and girls provided statements, Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina described Nassar as a "monster" who is "going to wither" like the wicked witch in The Wizard of Oz.

She said she would allow someone "to do to him what he did to others" if the Constitution allowed, and she told Nassar she was signing his "death warrant" with the sentence she was giving him.

Nassar, 54, will likely never get out of prison. Once his 60-year federal term for child porn possession ends, he would begin serving the 40- to 175-year sentence in state prison that Aquilina gave him for the sexual assaults.

In their filing, Nassar's court-appointed public appellate defenders did not specify the nature or severity of the attack at the prison in Tucson, Arizona. But they accused Aquilina of using the nationally televised proceedings to "advance her own agenda" - advocating for policy initiatives and broader cultural change - and improperly agreeing to media interviews during the appeal period.

They also accused her of not stopping victims from denigrating Nassar's defense lawyers and allowing the proceedings to devolve into a "free-for-all" in which victims wished physical harm upon Nassar and accused other uncharged individuals with wrongdoing and crimes, as others in the courtroom called out in support.

The lawyers wrote that it was no surprise that one victim's father tried to attack Nassar at the sentencing hearing in his second molestation case in nearby Eaton County - where he was given a 40- to 125-year prison term - or that Nassar was assaulted in prison.

"Unfortunately, Judge Aquilina's comments and conducting of the sentencing proceeding appeared to encourage this type of behaviour," they wrote.

Facebook executives will meet officials from the Flemish tourist board to try and resolve a row over an ad that uses a painting with nudity.

The Flemish Tourist Board is meeting executives from Facebook to resolve the row. Source: BBC

The social network banned an ad featuring painter Peter Paul Rubens' Descent From The Cross, which includes a bare-chested Jesus, the BBC reported.

The social network said the paintings contained "sexually orientated content".

The Flanders Tourist Board made a satirical video with fake investigators escorting visitors out of a museum which contains similar paintings.

Visit Flanders chief executive Peter de Wildes also wrote an open letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg asking him to reconsider the censorship.

"The bare breasts and buttocks painted by our artist are considered by you to be inappropriate,” the letter read.

"Even though we secretly have to laugh about it, your cultural censorship is making life rather difficult for us.

"After all, we want to use your platform to promote both our Flemish masters as well as Flanders - because art lovers use Facebook too.

"If Peter Paul Rubens had created a Facebook account in his lifetime, he would have had an extraordinary number of people following his fan page."

The Flanders Tourist Board is attempting to attract more visitors to its Flemish master project, which highlights the famous 15th century artists in the region.

The social network does allow images of nude paintings on its site but has tougher rules for ads, which must not contain nudity, or implied nudity, even if that is artistic in nature.

The crown says the way Kim Richmond was left to “rot” among other reasons points to murder as it closed its case against Cory Scott Jefferies in the High Court in Hamilton.

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS

Crown prosecutor, Ross Douch, told the jury a relationship breakdown with Ms Richmond clearly troubled Jefferies in the form of confrontations, emotional outbursts and “threats”.

The Crown says Jefferies had made threats to kill Mr Richmond to Alfons Te Brake and his wife, who both gave evidence in court.

Richmond disappeared in July 2016, after a night of drinking and watching rugby at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

In a police interview, Jefferies says the pair argued on the way home that night and he left Ms Richmond in their Ford Ranger.

A short time later he said she must have taken the keys and driven away.

Her body was pulled from Lake Arapuni nearly a year later.

A Fitbit and cell phone data showed the vehicle had travelled to the lake, but showed Jefferies had walked back to the couple’s home.  

The Crown says Richmond’s body was badly decomposed, with her chest exposed and her shirt pulled up over her head.

A pathologist couldn’t determine a cause of death

The Crown says her partner was responsible for “leaving her to rot”, while lying to his children about where their mother was.

Defence: Actions of a “desperate man”

Defence lawyer Thomas Sutcliffe says his client admits killing his partner of 26 years, but that he’s guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

The Crown has fallen "well short" of proving murder.

He says the Crown suggesting he had motive to do it because of a relationship breakdown is pure speculation.

Mr Sutcliffe says nothing that happened on the night at Arohena Hall “tells you anything about what was occurring”.

He says whatever happened that night was “clearly unscripted”, what he called a “spontaneous” event with terrible consequences.

In closing, Mr Sutcliffe told the jury regardless of the outcome, the effects are immense.

He says his client’s “rouse” was not well thought out, but Jefferies actions were one of “desperate man”.

The judge will summarise the case tomorrow before the jury considers its verdict.

