'Largest' NT croc caught after 10 years on the run

After a decade on the run, authorities have finally captured a Northern Territory "monster" that had locals fearing for their lives.
NT Parks and Wildlife rangers caught the 4.7-metre saltwater crocodile at a private property at Taylor's Park, 60km downstream from Katherine, the Northern Territory News reports on Tuesday.
A Department of Tourism and Culture spokeswoman said the 600kg croc is "the biggest crocodile the Wildlife Operations Team have ever caught in the Katherine River".
