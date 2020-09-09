Large tiger shark caught after fatal Queensland shark attack

A large tiger shark has been caught in shark nets the day after a fatal shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Local man Nick Slater was dragged from the water by fellow surfers and lifeguards at Greenmount Beach at Coolangatta early Tuesday evening.



The 46-year-old real estate agent suffered serious leg injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene minutes after they arrived.



Fellow surfer Jade Parker was getting ready to hit the water when he spotted Slater floating motionless next to his board in the line-up.



He waded in to help other surfers and lifeguards, bringing Slater in.



Parker found a 4cm tooth lodged in Slater's board, which he said was from "an obvious white pointer".



"It was a good size bite to the board," he told Seven Network today.



"I do not want to get to the gory parts but he was in a bad way. He was not conscious. It looked like he had already pretty much passed away at that point in time."



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Parker and the other surfers and lifeguards who went to help Slater were heroes.



"The courage to run into the surf moments after a shark attack is beyond admirable and I think are worthy for nomination for bravery awards," she told parliament this morning.



A large tiger shark had since been found in nets off Greenmount Beach.



"Further investigations will be conducted to discover if there is any link between it and the fatal attack," the premier said while offering her condolences to Slater's family and friends.



Earlier, Gold Coast locals and visitors were urged to stay out for the water while lifeguards on jet skis and helicopters searched for the shark.



Beaches remain officially closed to swimmers from the NSW border to Burleigh Heads, an area about 20km long.



However, about a dozen surfers were back in the water at the beach this morning.



It was the first fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since a swimmer was killed at Surfers Paradise in 1958.



Greenmount Beach is one of several on the Gold Coast that has a shark net. It also has eight drum lines.



Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said they were regularly checked and the government remained committed to the state's shark control program at 86 beaches from the Gold Coast to Cairns.



Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the attack could damage the region's Covid-19-ravaged tourism industry and urged people wanting to swim to do so north of Burleigh.



"It brings to reality, when we go off the land we go into the water, it is the shark's domain. The danger's there," he told Nine News.



Slater's death is the second fatal shark attack in Queensland in little more than two months after 36-year-old Matthew Tratt died while spearfishing off Fraser Island in early July.

