 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Large sewage spill in Mexico flows north of border

share

Source:

Associated Press

Officials in Southern California are crying foul after more than 140 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River in Mexico and flowed north of the border for more than two weeks, according to a report.

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2007, file photo, the beaches adjacent to the Tijuana Estuary are posted with signs declaring them unsafe due to pollution that flows through the estuary after feeding in from Tijuana, Mexico in Imperial Beach, Calif. Officials in California are crying foul after more than 140 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River in Mexico and flowed into the U.S. for more than two weeks. A report released Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, by the International Boundary and Water Commission says the spill was caused Feb. 2 by an apparent rupture in a sewage collector pipe and wasn't contained until Thursday. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

In 2007, the beaches adjacent to the Tijuana Estuary were posted with signs declaring them unsafe due to pollution that flows through the estuary after feeding in from Tijuana, Mexico in Imperial Beach, Calif.

Source: Associated Press

The spill was caused February 2 during rehabilitation of a sewage collector pipe and wasn't contained until Friday, the International Boundary and Water Commission said in its report released yesterday.

The river drains into the Pacific Ocean on the US side.

Serge Dedina, the mayor of Imperial Beach, California, said residents of his city and other coastal communities just north of the border have complained about a growing stench.

Dedina criticised federal officials in the US and Mexico for not alerting people to the spill.

"Border authorities charged with managing sewage infrastructure and reporting these spills must do better and be held accountable for this act," Dedina said in a statement today.

He called for the resignation of Edward Drusina, chief of the international water commission, over his lack of attention to cross-border sewage flows.

Officials with the commission didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment today.

The mayor said his office will seek an investigation into the spill and its aftermath, adding that US officials "must make fixing sewage infrastructure a priority and issue of national security."

San Diego County beaches, which typically would be closed by such a spill, already were off-limits to swimmers and surfers because of runoff as a result of recent storms, Dedina said.

Over the years, several large sewage spills on both sides of the border have worsened conditions in the Tijuana River, one of the most polluted waterways in the country, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper.

Old sewage infrastructure in Tijuana and the lack of any plumbing in some residences have been blamed for the problem.

Related

Environment

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:08
1

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine


2
18 July 2003, Netball World Championship, New Zealand Silver Ferns vs Samoa, Independence Park Stadium, Kingston, Jamica. Tania Dalton. Pic: Sandra Teddy/Photosport

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

00:50
3
The Lord of the Rings actor told Graham Norton a story about his pounamu, given to him in NZ, but couldn’t quite say the word right.

Watch: Sir Ian McKellen shares hilarious story about Harry Potter star with Graham Norton but fails to pronounce Maori word correctly


00:32
4
An Auckland police officer found 13 family members packed into a four wheel drive, eight of whom were not restrained.

Watch: Cop talks of 'shock' and 'disbelief' at finding eight unrestrained children in packed 4WD on Auckland motorway

5

'His legacy will live on forever' - Friends and family remember Kiwi man killed in Japan avalanche

00:45
The Labour candidate celebrated her Mt Albert by-election victory in the Auckland electorate last night.

Video: Jacinda Ardern focused on September election after Mt Albert win: 'Now the real work begins'

After sweeping to victory in Auckland last night Ms Ardern says "real change comes when Labour is in government".

01:08

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine

Williams was arrested with former Wallaby James O'Connor who allegedly tried to buy the drug alongside the New Zealander.

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ