Large explosion kills three, collapses building in Israel

Israeli police say an explosion in the port city of Jaffa killed three people and led to the collapse of a building.

File picture. Source: istock.com

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said today an investigation is under way to discover the cause of the large explosion.

He says an emergency team discovered three people dead under the rubble. Five others were taken to a hospital.

Local media reports say the explosion took place at a store for construction material in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, and was likely caused by an electrical short and gas leak.

Local residents described a huge blast that led to initial fears of a militant attack.