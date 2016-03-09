 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Large explosion kills three, collapses building in Israel

share

Source:

Associated Press

Israeli police say an explosion in the port city of Jaffa killed three people and led to the collapse of a building.

Israel police

File picture.

Source: istock.com

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said today an investigation is under way to discover the cause of the large explosion.

He says an emergency team discovered three people dead under the rubble. Five others were taken to a hospital.

Local media reports say the explosion took place at a store for construction material in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, and was likely caused by an electrical short and gas leak.

Local residents described a huge blast that led to initial fears of a militant attack.

Large plumes of smoke billowed above the neighbourhood before firefighters put out the blaze.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:49
1
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:42
2
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:35
4
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:51
5
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:40
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland

The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.

00:29
The latest slip near the Birkenhead shops carried a piece of equipment with it but no one was injured.

Watch: Fresh slip at Auckland car park carries equipment down with it

There was major subsidence at the same spot in Birkenhead in October.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:42
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 