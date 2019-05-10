TODAY |

Large cockroach interrupts Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign speech

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was interrupted during a speech yesterday - by a cockroach that crawled onto his shirt.

It appeared on his shirt during a campaign event for senatorial candidates he was backing in in central Bohol province.

It attracted the attention of a presidential aide, who helped Duterte brush off the creepy crawler.

Thousands of candidates are vying for local and congressional posts in the May 13 elections, which have been seen as a test of Duterte's popularity and performance since he took office in mid-2016.

He has been campaigning for several senatorial candidates.

