Large blaze destroys part of Cook Islands resort

A large blaze has destroyed a portion of the Aitutaki Lagoon Resort and Spa in the Cook Islands.

An eyewitness posted images of the blaze on Facebook, reporting that it has gutted several units and an on-site restaurant at the resort.

The NZ Herald reports that a worker from the nearby Popoara Ocean Breeze Villas told them the fire started around 5pm and the blaze in now contained.

The resort is separated from the main island meaning fire engines cannot access it.

Large fire at the Aitutaki Lagoon Resort & Spa. Source: Annita Cyprien Drollet
As massive wildfires continue to burn out of control across the US, devastating "firenadoes" are being blamed for them spreading so rapidly.

The fire tornadoes are highly dangerous and form during fierce winds and dry conditions.

Using augmented reality technology, 1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett explained how the towering spirals are created.

"It's all about the heat, these massive fires generating intense heat along the ground and as many of us may remember from science classes hot air rises.

"However, as it moves up it leaves a void below it and that gets filled by more air sucked in from every direction.

"That continuous action creates rotation, a twisting motion, the more pulled in the faster it moves and the taller it gets," Corbett explained.

Perhaps there most dangerous aspect is how they cause fire to spread.

"These "firenadoes" pick up burning embers, ash and debris, sucking them often hundreds of metres into the air.

"Then they hurl them back to ground, often jumping fire lines and starting new fires away from the main one," Corbett said.

Nearly 60 large fires are burning out of control across 14 states, the worst in California where eight major blazes are raging.

A state of emergency has been declared and the flames are blamed for six deaths so far with at least seven people still missing.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett talks us through them. Source: 1 NEWS
A driver has been injured and three cars damaged by a man hurling large chunks of concrete at vehicles in Brisbane.

Witnesses say a man on a median strip threw "large objects" at cars travelling into the city along Beaudesert Road at Moorooka this morning.

Three cars were hit, shattering their windscreens and damaging their front ends. One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now hunting for the man, who could be jailed for up to two years if he's caught and convicted.

