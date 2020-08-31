TODAY |

Large antibody study offers hope for Covid-19 vaccine efforts

Source:  Associated Press

Antibodies that people make to fight Covid-19 last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

A woman has blood drawn for Covid-19 antibody testing in June in the US Source: Associated Press

Today's report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

If a vaccine can spur production of long-lasting antibodies like natural infection does, it gives hope that “immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting,” independent experts from Harvard University and the US National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary published with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Professor Graham Le Gros is leading Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo in the search for the right vaccine. Source: Breakfast

One of the big mysteries of the pandemic is whether having had the coronavirus helps protect against future infection and for how long.

Some smaller studies previously suggested that antibodies disappear quickly and that some people with few or no symptoms may not make many at all.

The new study was done by Reykjavik-based deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the US biotech company Amgen, with several hospitals, universities and health officials in Iceland.

