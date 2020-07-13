Large amphibious assault ship ablaze at US naval base

At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out today on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

Military officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 9am (local time) on USS Bonhomme Richard.

No other injuries were immediately reported, Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer told the Associated Press.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn't know where on the 255-metre amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

Jackson estimated about 200 sailors and officers were on board.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.