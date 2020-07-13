TODAY |

Large amphibious assault ship ablaze at US naval base

Source:  Associated Press

At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out today on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A large explosion erupted as the fire took hold. Source: 1 NEWS

Military officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 9am (local time) on USS Bonhomme Richard.

No other injuries were immediately reported, Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer told the Associated Press.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn't know where on the 255-metre amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 225-amphibious assault vessel USS Bonhomme Richard was docked at Naval Base San Diego when a fire broke out. Source: Associated Press

Jackson estimated about 200 sailors and officers were on board.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

World
North America
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Delta Goodrem announces first New Zealand headline tour
2
Covid patient info scandal reeks of 'organised campaign' by National, author Nicky Hager argues
3
'Be very cautious,' health officials warn as another Covid-19 wave sweeps Australia
4
Grim 24 hours sees record-shattering increase in worldwide Covid-19 cases
5
Historic child sex abuse in Fiji’s Catholic schools uncovered
MORE FROM
World
MORE

India reports record surge of 28,637 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
02:32

Survivors mark 25 years since Srebrenica massacre as new victims are identified

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

Victoria confirms 273 new Covid-19 cases and one further death