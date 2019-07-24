TODAY |

Landslides in southwest China kill 12 people

Associated Press
At least 12 people have died in two landslides in southwestern China and rescuers are looking for 34 missing, Chinese state media reported today.

A landslide last night buried 21 houses and caused at least 11 deaths in Guizhou province's Shuicheng county, said state broadcaster CCTV.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers recover a body in the aftermath of a landslide at Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, southwestern China's Guizhou Province Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Authorities say at least a dozen people have died in two landslides in southwestern China and a rescue operation is underway for missing. (Tao Liang/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers recover a body in the aftermath of a landslide at Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, southwestern China's Guizhou Province. Source: Associated Press

Eleven people were rescued while another 34 remain missing. Heavy rainfall is believed to be the main cause, CCTV said.

More than 800 rescuers have been scouring the area, where continuous rainfall and the mountain's steep slopes have hampered search efforts.

One person died and six others are unaccounted for after an earlier landslide hit a village in Hezhang county in Guizhou yesterday afternoon.

The landslide happened at a highway construction site, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a landslide site in Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, southwestern China's Guizhou Province Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Authorities say at least a dozen people have died in two landslides in southwestern China and a rescue operation is underway for missing. (Tao Liang/Xinhua via AP)
This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a landslide site in Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, southwestern China's Guizhou Province. Source: Associated Press
