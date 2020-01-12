TODAY |

Landslide victory as Taiwan re-elects its democratic leader

Source:  Associated Press

China says the world should abide by the idea that there is only one China, ruled by the Communist Party, after Taiwan re-elected its democratic leader today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The record-breaking win deals another blow to China. Source: BBC

"We hope and believe that the international community will continue adhering to the One China principle, understand and support the just cause of Chinese people to oppose the secessionist activities for 'Taiwan independence' and realize national reunification," said a statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party won in a landslide today against pro-China Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu.

Her victory speech warned China not to threaten force against the self-governed island.

Taiwan's voters "have shown that when our sovereignty and democracy are threatened, the Taiwan people will shout out determination even more loudly," Ms Tsai said.

Taiwan has developed its own identity since separating from China during civil war in 1949, but has never declared formal independence.

Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island of 23 million people and threatens to use force to seize control if necessary.

"No matter how the situation changes on Taiwan island, the basic facts — that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China — will not change," Mr Geng said.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Petition to Jacinda Ardern calls for koalas to be introduced to NZ as Australia's bushfires rage on
2
Serena Williams wins ASB Classic singles title after grinding out straight sets win
3
Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart
4
Man who died at Wellington Harbour was trying to save his son
5
Kiwi volunteers helping fire-affected Australian animals
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:36

Senior royals to have face-to-face talks over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Megxit'
00:31

Ukraine offers $12,000 to crash victims’ families, pushes Iran to pledge more compensation
01:58

Scott Morrison admits poor handling of bushfires, says he accepts climate change part of the cause

Iran pledges to quickly return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' says Ukraine's president