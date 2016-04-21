Landlord jailed for two years after failing to fit smoke alarms inside house where young boys died in UK house fire

A landlord has been jailed for two years today after failing to fit smoke alarms inside a rental property where two boys died in a West Yorkshire house fire.

Kamal Bains was told his failure to install smoke detectors was a "significant cause" behind the deaths of Logan Taylor, three, and Jake Casey, two, The Telegraph reports.

The young children died after an electrical fault in a TV started a fire in the boys' bedroom in February 2016, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Mr Bains, whose property company managed the Huddersfield home, admitted a breach of health safety law.

The prosecution is believed to be the first of its kind since legislation was passed in October 2015 requiring private sector landlords to install at least one smoke alarm on every storey of their properties.

The landlord was on trial for manslaughter but the charges were dropped after Mr Bains admitted his guilt over the health and safety violations.