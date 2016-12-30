 

'Lame' - Russian Embassy responds to US sanctions with a meme

Associated Press

The Russian Embassy has shot back at the US following President Barrack Obama's announcement today of sanctions against Russia for tampering with the US presidential election by posting a meme on Twitter.

The duckling is in reference to Obama as he nears the end of his "lame duck" period in office.

The duckling is in reference to Obama as he nears the end of his "lame duck" period in office.

Source: Twitter/Russian Embassy UK

The tweet, posted this morning by the embassy's official UK Twitter account, shows a photo of a duckling with the word LAME written in front.

The meme is in reference to Obama's "lame duck period in office" as he nears the end of his period in office, says news outlet Mashable Australia

"As everybody, including the American people, will be glad to see the last of his hapless Adm," read the tweet.

Earlier today, Obama sanctioned Russian intelligence services and their top officials, kicked out 35 Russian officials and shuttered two Russian-owned compounds in the US.

It was the strongest action the Obama administration has taken to date to retaliate for a cyberattack.

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," Obama said in a statement released while he was vacationing in Hawaii. He added: "Such activities have consequences."

Obama ordered sanctions against two Russian intelligence services, the GRU and the FSB, plus companies which the US says support the GRU.

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters in September 2015.

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters in September 2015.

Source: Associated Press

The cybersecurity firm hired by the Democratic National Committee to investigate theft of its emails determined earlier this year the hacking came from the Fancy Bear group, believed to be affiliated with the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency.

The president also sanctioned Lt. Gen. Korobov, the head of GRU, and three of his deputies. Other individuals sanctioned include Alexei Belan and Yevgeny Bogachev, two Russian nationals who have been wanted by the FBI for cyber crimes for years.

Obama said the hacking "could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government," a contention the US has used to suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved.

Although the White House announced at the same time it was kicking out Russian officials and closing facilities, it said those were responses to other troubling Russian behaviour: harassment of US diplomats by Russian personnel and police.

The 35 Russian diplomats being kicked out are intelligence operatives, Obama said. The State Department said they were being declared "persona non grata," and they were given 72 hours to leave the country.

The two compounds being closed down are recreational facilities owned by Russia's government, one in Maryland and one in New York, the US said. The White House said Russia had been notified that Russia would be denied access to the sites starting noon on Friday (local time).

Russian officials have denied the Obama administration's accusation that the Russian government was involved at the highest levels in trying to influence the US presidential election.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters. Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review on the election-season hacking that rattled the presidential campaign and raised new concerns about foreign meddling in U.S. elections, a White House official said Friday. White House counterterrorism and Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco said Obama ordered officials to report on the hacking of Democratic officials’ email accounts and Russia’s involvement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

White House suggests Putin involved in US hacking, Obama promises retaliation
02:31
John Key was there as Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama laid out different approaches to Syria.

Growing tension between Putin and Obama exposed at UN

