Lamborghini destroyed by fire after minivan pulls away from gas station with pump attached

Authorities say a Lamborghini erupted in flames at a gas station in St Louis, Missouri in the US after a minivan driver pulled away from a gas pump with the nozzle still attached.

Parker Gelber wrote in a Facebook post that he was driving a red Lamborghini and his friend the blue one when they stopped for gas.

Kirkwood Police Det. Bob Bruhy says a valve is supposed to shut off when that happens, but instead fuel sprayed into the Huracan Performante's engine, causing the blue Italian supercar to ignite Sunday.

He says it was "completely an accident" and no one was charged.

