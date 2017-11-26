Labor get the most votes but Queenslanders face wait for final election result

Australia's first woman to win a Queensland election is poised to do so again, although she'll have to wait a few days to see the victory of her Labor Party play out.

Parliament House in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Source: istock.com

With the pre-polling and postal votes still to be counted, Labour leader Annastacia Palaszczuk isn't sitting where she hoped they would be, falling four seats short of the 47 required to lead.

Out of the 93 seats, 11 remain undecided with the Liberal National Party (LNP) claiming 37 seats and Katter's Australian Party currently have two.

Winning this Queensland election would be another milestone for Australia and for current premier Ms Palaszczuk, who compared her victorious 2015 campaign to climbing Mt Everest, has said that "this election has been like climbing Mount Everest all over again".

During the four-week campaign, Ms Palaszczuk ruled out striking any deals with minor parties or independents and put the pressure on the LNP, who were linked to an "unholy" One Nation alliance, to do the same.

"I will never sell out the needs of Queenslanders by doing a deal with One Nation," she said. "And it is clear the majority of Queenslanders agree with me."

One Nation failed to make the impact party founder Pauline Hanson predicted, with her party yet to win a seat.

But votes to One Nation and their preferences have decided, and will decide, many seats in the regions.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls was quick to put put the pressure on Ms Palaszczuk to keep her word and not do any deals with the Greens, KAP or One Nation.

"That was her promise," he told his supporters. "Will she keep her word?"

"Queenslanders have voted to shake things up and it's clear the premier has not won a majority in her own right."

The polarising Adani megamine issue, which plagued Ms Palaszczuk throughout the campaign, especially when she backflipped on a taxpayer-funded loan for a rail line, did not hurt Labor as much as feared.

As of the end of counting, Labor was set to hold all three Townsville-based seats.

Powered by anti-Adani sentiment, The Greens threatened Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in the seat of South Brisbane, wining more primary votes, but fell just short.

However they appear set to claim the scalp of shadow treasurer Mr Emerson's with Michael Berkman poised to claim the new Brisbane seat of Maiwar.

Mr Walker has all but conceded Mansfield to Labor's Corrine McMillan while Mr Cripps is in trouble in Hinchinbrook where KAP could gain a third seat.

Independent Sandra Bolton is the election's big surprise packet, leading the primary vote in Noosa, while another independent, local mayor Margaret Strelow, is poised to upset Barry O'Rourke who beat her for Labor pre-selection, in Rockhampton.