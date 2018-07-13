 

Kylie Jenner set to becoming one of world's youngest ever billionaires – but is her fortune self-made?

She’s amassed her millions through her cosmetics range.
Alana Cairns, 25, was jailed for three years when she appeared in court via video link from Christchurch Women's Prison.

Dunedin mother of three to care for children in prison

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

London police (file picture).

UK police responding to incident outside same Salisbury restaurant where Russian spy poisoned

Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".

More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Nurses return to work as national strike involving close to 30,000 ends

Crowds of nurses hit the streets to protest the district health boards' latest pay offer while more than 5000 nurses remained on duty for patient safety.

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

1 NEWS has learned the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust will profit hugely from the tax payer investment, and critics argue it's not a good look.

Government's multi-billion dollar provincial growth fund will make big money for one of its benefactors

1 NEWS has learned the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust will profit hugely from the tax payer investment, and critics argue it's not a good look.