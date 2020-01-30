Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter owner over deaths of husband and daughter

The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter last month.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions January 26 and should have aborted the flight.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.