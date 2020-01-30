TODAY |

Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter owner over deaths of husband and daughter

Source:  Associated Press

The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter last month. 

Officials have also revealed the aircraft did not have a terrain awareness warning system. Source: 1 NEWS

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions January 26 and should have aborted the flight. 

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash. 

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all the victims was being held at the arena where Bryant played most of his career.

