Over $1 million dollars has been raised so far for a New South Wales koala hospital following the death of high-profile bushfire victim Lewis the koala.

The marsupial made headlines around the world after after being rescued by a member of the public who saw him crawling through a bushfire.

Sadly, Lewis was put down yesterday as his burns were too severe.

