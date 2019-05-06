Knife-wielding Australian man arrested, accused of visiting pub during self-quarantine

A knife-wielding man has been charged with numerous offences, including failing to comply with Covid-19 self-quarantine directions in Western Australia.

Police forced entry to a Jurien Bay property, about 220 kilometres north of Perth, on Thursday where officers say they were confronted by the man with a knife.

Police say the 23-year-old man was acting aggressively and refused to drop the weapon, resulting in an officer drawing their firearm.

The man was arrested and charged with being armed to cause fear and criminal damage or destruction of property for allegedly smashing a car window that was parked nearby.

An investigation found the man flew into the state for work from South Australia on July 13 and was directed to self-quarantine for 14-days.

However, police say the man attended a licensed venue in Jurien Bay on July 22 where he sat with friends and drank alcohol for several hours.

The man was also charged with failing to comply with a direction.